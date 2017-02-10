Construction firm cited for $200K in safety violations
The News Tribune reports that the state Department of Labor & Industries cited J & I Construction of Puyallup for 13 violations at a residential construction site in Olympia. According to a department new release, an investigation that started in May found that workers were exposed to falls and other hazards.
