South Hill resident, Yvonne "Vonnie" Thorpe, recently donated a substantial portion of her Japanese glass fishing float collection to the Westport South Beach Historical Society for permanent display in the Westport Maritime Museum. The rare floats - 34 of them in many different colors, shapes and sizes - are housed on the first floor in the former Coast Guard Station's Day Room, next to the gift shop.
