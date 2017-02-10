75 years ago, Japanese internment sparked economic and cultural fears in Puget Sound
A memorandum from April 1942 to Washington Gov. Arthur B. Langlie discusses the number of farms taken over after the relocation of Japanese Americans. This is a replica of a room where internees had to stay while at Camp Harmony at the Washington State fairgrounds in Puyallup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Puyallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Mike
|2
|Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|Little Looney
|71
|Review: Firewall Pest Solutions
|Sep '16
|Michael
|1
|Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Someone that knows
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|uncle Jed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Puyallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC