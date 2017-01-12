Washington State hospital partially evacuated, bomb squad investigating car at entrance
Part of the Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Washington, about 35 miles south of Seattle, has been evacuated for an investigation. The investigation involves a vehicle parked at the main entrance, police said Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Puyallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emily Underwood From Puyallup
|Nov '16
|Poorboy
|2
|A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Mike
|2
|Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|Little Looney
|71
|Review: Firewall Pest Solutions
|Sep '16
|Michael
|1
|Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Someone that knows
|2
Find what you want!
Search Puyallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC