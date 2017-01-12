Washington State hospital partially e...

Washington State hospital partially evacuated, bomb squad investigating car at entrance

Sunday Jan 8 Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Part of the Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Washington, about 35 miles south of Seattle, has been evacuated for an investigation. The investigation involves a vehicle parked at the main entrance, police said Sunday.

