Tarantula discovered in Puyallup hotel after being left behind by its owner - Wed, 25 Jan 2017 PST

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

A furry friend was picked up by Metro Animal Services at a local hotel in Puyallup on Jan. 17 - but it wasn't a dog or a cat. A female Chilean rose hair tarantula was found in a tank in an empty room, likely left behind by a previous owner.

