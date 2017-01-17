Spokane man fears unplowed street wil...

Spokane man fears unplowed street will only get worse

Sunday Jan 8

Wiseman lives in the neighborhood and says he called the city of Spokane twice to ask if a plow could clear the area, but told KHQ that he's still waiting. "We pay taxes here too," said Wiseman.

