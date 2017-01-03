Puyallup authorities investigate after bomb remnants found in car - Sun, 08 Jan 2017 PST

Authorities temporarily evacuated part of a Puyallup hospital and called in a bomb squad to search a vehicle after a man showed up in the emergency room with a severe hand injury apparently caused by an explosion on Sunday. Officials said the man's truck in the parking lot had a caved-in driver's side door and remnants of an explosive device inside, but there were no explosives found inside the vehicle.

