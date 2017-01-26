Police: 2 dead after shooting involvi...

Police: 2 dead after shooting involving officer

Monday Jan 23

Authorities say two people are dead after a man shot a woman and an officer shot that man south of Seattle. KOMO-TV reports officers responded to an apartment building in Milton Monday afternoon on reports of a man holding a weapon with his arm around a woman.

Puyallup, WA

