Mumps outbreak in Washington worst in years

Friday Jan 13

The largest mumps outbreak the United States has seen in a decade or longer also is the worst in years in Washington, and its spread is ongoing in the South Sound. The local epicenter is in South King County - Auburn has 99 of the outbreak's reported 178 Washington mumps cases, according to state and county totals released this week .

