Mumps outbreak in Washington worst in years
The largest mumps outbreak the United States has seen in a decade or longer also is the worst in years in Washington, and its spread is ongoing in the South Sound. The local epicenter is in South King County - Auburn has 99 of the outbreak's reported 178 Washington mumps cases, according to state and county totals released this week .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Puyallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emily Underwood From Puyallup
|Nov '16
|Poorboy
|2
|A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Mike
|2
|Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|Little Looney
|71
|Review: Firewall Pest Solutions
|Sep '16
|Michael
|1
|Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Someone that knows
|2
Find what you want!
Search Puyallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC