Moving vacation home by barge over 60 miles of Puget Sound
A Puyallup couple pays $140,000 for a 2,300-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 1941 Cape Cod-style home. The price includes moving the house from its original home in Seattle to a lot facing a golf course on Anderson Island.
