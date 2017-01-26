Moving vacation home by barge over 60...

Moving vacation home by barge over 60 miles of Puget Sound

Friday Jan 27

A Puyallup couple pays $140,000 for a 2,300-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 1941 Cape Cod-style home. The price includes moving the house from its original home in Seattle to a lot facing a golf course on Anderson Island.

Puyallup, WA

