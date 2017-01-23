Man, woman dead after officer-involve...

Man, woman dead after officer-involved shooting at Fife apartment

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Two people are dead after an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex in Fife Monday afternoon, law enforcement confirms. According to police , a Milton sergeant shot and killed the suspect after the suspect shot and killed a woman in the back parking lot area of the Sunridge Apartments, Cpt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puyallup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Mike 2
News Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07) Oct '16 Little Looney 71
Review: Firewall Pest Solutions Sep '16 Michael 1
Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 14
Police activity? Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
News Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12) Aug '16 Someone that knows 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch Aug '16 uncle Jed 1
See all Puyallup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puyallup Forum Now

Puyallup Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Puyallup Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Puyallup, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,000 • Total comments across all topics: 278,189,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC