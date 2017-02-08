Ita s not a ifa a big quake happens, ita s a whena it happens. And many arena t insured
Learn how the lateral motion of an earthquake damages homes and how your home can be retrofitted with anchor bolts to limit damage in this video from the Just In Time Disaster Training Library. The Disaster Resistant Communities Group offers other videos at JustInTimeDisasterTraining.org.
Puyallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Mike
|2
|Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|Little Looney
|71
|Review: Firewall Pest Solutions
|Sep '16
|Michael
|1
|Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Someone that knows
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|uncle Jed
|1
