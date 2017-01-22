Hands-on Techniques Provide Pain Relief at Faith Chiropractic, PS in Washington
PUYALLUP, Wash., Jan. 22, 2017 -- Chronic pain sufferers having difficulty responding to conventional medical treatments may find relief through certain alternative therapies. Faith Doyle, DC, DACBSP administers such treatments as the Active Release Techniques, Rocktape, the Graston Technique, and cupping methods, in additional to functional based exercises.
