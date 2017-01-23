Fife settles costly fight over pot ban
The City of Fife has settled its longstanding legal battles with Greybeard Holdings over the city's moratorium on marijuana businesses. This comes after more than two years of hearings and appeals that have proven costly in attorneys' fees and the loss of potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue had the shop been allowed to open in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.
Add your comments below
Puyallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Mike
|2
|Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|Little Looney
|71
|Review: Firewall Pest Solutions
|Sep '16
|Michael
|1
|Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Someone that knows
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|uncle Jed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Puyallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC