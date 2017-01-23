Fife settles costly fight over pot ban

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Tacoma Weekly

The City of Fife has settled its longstanding legal battles with Greybeard Holdings over the city's moratorium on marijuana businesses. This comes after more than two years of hearings and appeals that have proven costly in attorneys' fees and the loss of potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue had the shop been allowed to open in 2014.

