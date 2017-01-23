Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Tacoma Weekly

Pierce County Sheriff's Detectives are asking for help identifying three women caught on surveillance video stealing from a bike shop in Puyallup's South Hill area. Deputies say they may be suspects in other retail thefts as well.

