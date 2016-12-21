What's your definition of politically...

What's your definition of politically independent?

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: The Olympian

Gov. Jay Inslee is proposing more than $4 billion in new taxes as part of his plan to boost teacher pay and end Washington state's unconstitutional way of paying for public schools. Puyallup State Representative Melanie Stambaugh welcomes the chance to defend herself against charges that she violated legislative ethics rules by posting state-funded photos and videos to the Facebook page she used during her campaign.

