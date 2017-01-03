Thurston County Commissioners take oath of office
Thurston County Treasurer Shawn Myers and Washington State Treasurer Elect Duane Davidson talk about Myers' appointment as Assistant Treasurer for the State of Washington. The Thurston County Commission voted on a new ordinance on Nov. 29 that will restrict the county's use of Immigration and Customs Enforcement holds.
