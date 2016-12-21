Puyallup investigate fight involving ...

Puyallup investigate fight involving bus driver, student

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Bellingham Herald

A bus driver for the Puyallup School District has been placed on paid administrative leave while police investigate an altercation involving him and a 15-year-old student. The News Tribune reports that Puyallup police spokesman Scott Engle says video surveillance of the Tuesday morning incident shows the boy getting in the driver's face, swinging at him and knocking the man's hat off.

Puyallup, WA

