Protest group holds anti-Trump rally at Capitol
Shouting, "Not Our President" and other slogans a group of approximately 100 protesting President-elect Donald Trump gathered in front of the Legislative Building for a short 9 a.m rally Monday at the state capitol. The Thurston County Commission voted on a new ordinance on Nov. 29 that will restrict the county's use of Immigration and Customs Enforcement holds.
