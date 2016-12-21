NYPD seek suspect who stabbed Puyallup man in head
Police in New York City are seeking the public's help in finding a man who randomly stabbed a Washington state tourist in the back of the head with a steak knife last weekend. Connor Rasmussen, 23, of Puyallup, was in Manhattan after surprising his girlfriend with a marriage proposal when he was stabbed around 1:40 a.m. Sunday near Madison Avenue and East 46th Street.
