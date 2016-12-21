NYC cops arrest suspect in attack on ...

NYC cops arrest suspect in attack on tourist stabbed in head

25 min ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Twenty-three-year-old Connor Rasmussen of Puyallup , Washington, was stabbed in the back of the head on Dec. 18. Police announced the arrest Wednesday of 20-year-old Steven Tlapanco on charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

