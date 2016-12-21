Millennial State Lawmaker Defends Against Ethics Charges After Social Media Sharing
Republican state Rep. Melanie Stambaugh, foreground, is defending herself against allegations she violated ethics rules by posting legislative videos and photos to a campaign Facebook page. Washington's youngest state lawmaker is defending herself against ethics charges related to her social media practices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
