Man arrested after Puyallup man stabb...

Man arrested after Puyallup man stabbed in Nyc a young man from...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puyallup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Emily Underwood From Puyallup Nov '16 Poorboy 2
News A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Mike 2
News Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07) Oct '16 Little Looney 71
Review: Firewall Pest Solutions Sep '16 Michael 1
Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 14
Police activity? Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
News Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12) Aug '16 Someone that knows 2
See all Puyallup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puyallup Forum Now

Puyallup Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Puyallup Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Puyallup, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,730 • Total comments across all topics: 277,526,767

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC