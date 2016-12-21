Lawsuit over school use of local levies costing thousands

The state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction has so far spent thousands of dollars to pursue a lawsuit against seven school districts over the use of local levy dollars to pay for basic education. State schools chief Randy Dorn sued in July alleging that seven school districts - Seattle, Spokane, Vancouver, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett and Puyallup - illegally rely on local levies to pay for teacher salaries and other education costs.

