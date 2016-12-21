Lacey couple catches package thief on...

Lacey couple catches package thief on video

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: The Olympian

Tiffani and Paul Hall set a trap of a package thief, boxing up old magazines and leaving them on the porch. Thurston County Sheriff's deputies, Lakewood police, and the Washington State Patrol search for a suspect in Tillicum early Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puyallup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Emily Underwood From Puyallup Nov '16 Poorboy 2
News A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Mike 2
News Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07) Oct '16 Little Looney 71
Review: Firewall Pest Solutions Sep '16 Michael 1
Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 14
Police activity? Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
News Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12) Aug '16 Someone that knows 2
See all Puyallup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puyallup Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Pierce County was issued at December 27 at 3:05AM PST

Puyallup Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Puyallup Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Puyallup, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,376,523

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC