Hiker believed to be missing east of Olympia
Authorities say a 58-year-old man is missing after heading out for a hike south of Puyallup on Tuesday. The Olympian reports Vladimir Postrigan of Bellevue hikes every day and left home Tuesday with only his day bag.
