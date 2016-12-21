Firefighters Hang Christmas Lights For Man Who Fell Nearly Six Feet Off Ladder
A crew of firefighters in Washington state helped save Christmas for the family of a man who fell nearly six feet off a ladder while trying to hang Christmas lights at his home. Erik Gaines, 35, was home alone with his three young children Sunday decorating the outside of the family's Puyallup, Washington, home for the holidays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Puyallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emily Underwood From Puyallup
|Nov 24
|Poorboy
|2
|A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Mike
|2
|Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|Little Looney
|71
|Review: Firewall Pest Solutions
|Sep '16
|Michael
|1
|Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Someone that knows
|2
Find what you want!
Search Puyallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC