Feds probe Puyallup proposal for new rules on homeless program
The Department of Justice has launched an inquiry into Puyallup's proposal to impose special requirements on a controversial downtown homeless aid program, both the city and the homeless agency confirmed Wednesday. Puyallup spokeswoman Brenda Fritzvold said the federal agency had sent the city a letter Dec. 6 inquiring about the specifics of the city's plan to impose "high impact business" requirements on the New Hope Resource Center before it would grant the homeless aid agency a renewed business license.
