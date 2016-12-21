$1,000 fines for a faithless electorsa to be assessed next week
The four Electoral College members who broke a state law by voting for someone other than Hillary Clinton can expect to receive $1,000 fines from the Secretary of State's Office next week. Violation notices will be sent to each elector informing them they will have 21 days to appeal and 60 days to pay, David Ammons, a spokesman for Secretary of State Kim Wyman, said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldNet.
Add your comments below
Puyallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emily Underwood From Puyallup
|Nov '16
|Poorboy
|2
|A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Mike
|2
|Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|Little Looney
|71
|Review: Firewall Pest Solutions
|Sep '16
|Michael
|1
|Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Someone that knows
|2
Find what you want!
Search Puyallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC