Woman killed after crossing double-ye...

Woman killed after crossing double-yellow lines

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Nov 27 Read more: Bellingham Herald

A Puyallup woman was killed after crossing double yellow lines and hitting an oncoming truck on state Route 162 near Orting. The News Tribune reports that a 24-year-old, who was heading east at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, died at the scene of the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puyallup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Emily Underwood From Puyallup Nov 24 Poorboy 2
News A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Mike 2
News Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07) Oct '16 Little Looney 71
Review: Firewall Pest Solutions Sep '16 Michael 1
Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 14
Police activity? Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
News Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12) Aug '16 Someone that knows 2
See all Puyallup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puyallup Forum Now

Puyallup Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Puyallup Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Puyallup, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,613

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC