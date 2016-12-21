Woman killed after crossing double-yellow lines
A Puyallup woman was killed after crossing double yellow lines and hitting an oncoming truck on state Route 162 near Orting. The News Tribune reports that a 24-year-old, who was heading east at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, died at the scene of the crash.
