Case Against Curwensville Man Accused in Attempted Bar Stabbing Goes to Jury on Friday

The case against a Curwensville man accused in an attempted bar stabbing will go to the jury Friday in Clearfield County Court. Harry Eugene Dunlap, 65, has been charged by Corporal David Kostok of the Punxsutawney-based state police with terroristic threats, M1; simple assault, M2; recklessly endangering another person, M2; and disorderly conduct, M3.

