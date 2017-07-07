Case Against Curwensville Man Accused in Attempted Bar Stabbing Goes to Jury on Friday
The case against a Curwensville man accused in an attempted bar stabbing will go to the jury Friday in Clearfield County Court. Harry Eugene Dunlap, 65, has been charged by Corporal David Kostok of the Punxsutawney-based state police with terroristic threats, M1; simple assault, M2; recklessly endangering another person, M2; and disorderly conduct, M3.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do you think President Trump is doing?
|Jun 19
|fact_or_alternati...
|14
|Places to work
|Jun 15
|Disposition
|7
|Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house
|May '17
|Peppy
|6
|Review: Punxsy Ob-Gyn - Kanwal S Khan MD (Jun '11)
|May '17
|Hate this doctor
|44
|Trooper Bradley Wilson to Receive PSP Purple He... (Sep '14)
|May '17
|Police
|6
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Apr '17
|Bincat
|24
|Post Office
|Mar '17
|Bincat
|3
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC