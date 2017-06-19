Sr. Legion blanks Curwensville in a pair

The John J. Fisher Post 62 Punxsutawney Senior Legion team, which also includes players from Brookville this year, had a stellar showing in its home-opening double header Tuesday night, picking up a pair of mercy-rule shutout victories over Curwensville. Joey DiPietro's pitching played a large role in the first win, as he hurled a two-hit shutout to earn the win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.