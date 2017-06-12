Special Weather Statement issued June...

Special Weather Statement issued June 15 at 5:03PM EDT expiring June...

PAZ015-016-022-023-152200- Armstrong-Jefferson-Clarion-Indiana- 503 PM EDT THU JUN 15 2017 ...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND AND HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN INDIANA...JEFFERSON...EAST CENTRAL ARMSTRONG AND SOUTHEASTERN CLARION COUNTIES... At 503 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of New Bethlehem to 10 miles east of Ford City. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.

