PTAG's 'Clue: The Musical' headed to Sawmill
Mrs. White , the overworked, underpaid housekeeper, seeks the approval of her demanding boss, Mr. Boddy , in this scene from the Punxsutawney Theatre Arts Guild's production of "Clue: The Musical." Has her employer "roasted" her to the point where she could be plotting his demise? With what weapon in which room might she be planning the deed? Or is she to be outdone by the likes of Miss Scarlett or Mr. Green or Colonel Mustard or Professor Plum or Mrs. Peacock, all of whom have ample reason to eliminate Mr. Boddy? Audiences will have opportunities to match their sleuthing abilities with the detective on the case during PTAG's current performances at the Verna Leith Sawmill Theatre in Cook Forest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do you think President Trump is doing?
|Jun 19
|fact_or_alternati...
|14
|Places to work
|Jun 15
|Disposition
|7
|Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house
|May '17
|Peppy
|6
|Review: Punxsy Ob-Gyn - Kanwal S Khan MD (Jun '11)
|May '17
|Hate this doctor
|44
|Trooper Bradley Wilson to Receive PSP Purple He... (Sep '14)
|May '17
|Police
|6
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Apr '17
|Bincat
|24
|Post Office
|Mar '17
|Bincat
|3
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC