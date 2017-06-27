PTAG's 'Clue: The Musical' headed to Sawmill

Mrs. White , the overworked, underpaid housekeeper, seeks the approval of her demanding boss, Mr. Boddy , in this scene from the Punxsutawney Theatre Arts Guild's production of "Clue: The Musical." Has her employer "roasted" her to the point where she could be plotting his demise? With what weapon in which room might she be planning the deed? Or is she to be outdone by the likes of Miss Scarlett or Mr. Green or Colonel Mustard or Professor Plum or Mrs. Peacock, all of whom have ample reason to eliminate Mr. Boddy? Audiences will have opportunities to match their sleuthing abilities with the detective on the case during PTAG's current performances at the Verna Leith Sawmill Theatre in Cook Forest.

