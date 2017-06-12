Priority First Federal Credit Union Holds Grand Opening, Ribbon-Cutting at Clearfield Branch
Priority First Federal Credit Union held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event Friday afternoon at its Clearfield branch office. It is located at 214 N. Second St., Clearfield.
