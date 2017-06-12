PAHGS program honors veterans of vari...

PAHGS program honors veterans of various eras

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Spirit

Several local veterans, some of whom belong to the local VFW and American Legion posts, shared their war experiences during a program held by the Punxsutawney Area Historical & Genealogical Society on Tuesday evening in the Reschini Room of the Lattimer House. Veteran Freda Foster is pictured describing the attire she wore while working as a sign painter in the military.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punxsutawney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How do you think President Trump is doing? 18 hr fact_or_alternati... 11
News Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house May 25 Peppy 6
Places to work May 22 Bert 6
Review: Punxsy Ob-Gyn - Kanwal S Khan MD (Jun '11) May 19 Hate this doctor 44
News Trooper Bradley Wilson to Receive PSP Purple He... (Sep '14) May 16 Police 6
New places in punxsy (Jan '14) Apr '17 Bincat 24
Post Office Mar '17 Bincat 3
See all Punxsutawney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punxsutawney Forum Now

Punxsutawney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punxsutawney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Punxsutawney, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,274 • Total comments across all topics: 281,743,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC