PAHGS program honors veterans of various eras
Several local veterans, some of whom belong to the local VFW and American Legion posts, shared their war experiences during a program held by the Punxsutawney Area Historical & Genealogical Society on Tuesday evening in the Reschini Room of the Lattimer House. Veteran Freda Foster is pictured describing the attire she wore while working as a sign painter in the military.
