Library's Hot Dog Days Gets Cookin'
If you're wondering about the intoxicating aroma that was emanating from the vicinity of Punxsy SHOP 'n SAVE on Monday, it's the 23rd annual Hot Dog Days to benefit the Punxsutawney Memorial Library. Marilyn Mumau, chair of Hot Dog Days, said the fundraiser will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and there will be specials throughout the week.
