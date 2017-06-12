Guild's summer show brings board game...

Guild's summer show brings board game to life

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Spirit

Chris Snyder and Marcy Sallack invite local audiences to join them and their fellow performers for the fun and games that are part of "Clue: The Musical." The Punxsutawney Theatre Arts Guild will be staging this unique musical at 7:30 p.m. on June 22, 23 and 24 at the auditorium of the Punxsutawney Area Middle School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punxsutawney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Places to work Thu Disposition 7
How do you think President Trump is doing? Jun 13 fact_or_alternati... 11
News Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house May 25 Peppy 6
Review: Punxsy Ob-Gyn - Kanwal S Khan MD (Jun '11) May 19 Hate this doctor 44
News Trooper Bradley Wilson to Receive PSP Purple He... (Sep '14) May '17 Police 6
New places in punxsy (Jan '14) Apr '17 Bincat 24
Post Office Mar '17 Bincat 3
See all Punxsutawney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punxsutawney Forum Now

Punxsutawney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punxsutawney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Punxsutawney, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,713 • Total comments across all topics: 281,811,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC