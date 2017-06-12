Guild's summer show brings board game to life
Chris Snyder and Marcy Sallack invite local audiences to join them and their fellow performers for the fun and games that are part of "Clue: The Musical." The Punxsutawney Theatre Arts Guild will be staging this unique musical at 7:30 p.m. on June 22, 23 and 24 at the auditorium of the Punxsutawney Area Middle School.
