Garden Club promotes Weeding Wednesday

It was day three of the Library Hot Dog Days, and Wednesday's volunteers were members of the Punxsutawney Garden Club, who worked two shifts. While supporting the library, members of the Garden Club paused briefly to remind people of a good cause next week, as 4th Weeding Wednesday will be coming up on Wednesday, June 28, from 6 to 7p.m. Weeders will be meeting at the parking lot across from the Pantall Hotel, and volunteers can help out for an hour.

