GANT Police Blotter

State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred June 14-15 on Duback Road, east of U.S. Route 322. During the incident, someone allegedly scratched the victim's vehicle with an unknown object and broke both taillight lenses and a headlight lens.

