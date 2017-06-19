GANT Police Blotter
State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred June 14-15 on Duback Road, east of U.S. Route 322. During the incident, someone allegedly scratched the victim's vehicle with an unknown object and broke both taillight lenses and a headlight lens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do you think President Trump is doing?
|Sun
|Stricken-ed by id...
|12
|Places to work
|Jun 15
|Disposition
|7
|Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house
|May 25
|Peppy
|6
|Review: Punxsy Ob-Gyn - Kanwal S Khan MD (Jun '11)
|May 19
|Hate this doctor
|44
|Trooper Bradley Wilson to Receive PSP Purple He... (Sep '14)
|May '17
|Police
|6
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Apr '17
|Bincat
|24
|Post Office
|Mar '17
|Bincat
|3
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC