Consolidation inches closer as board chooses Option 3A
Consolidation plans are one step closer after a vote taken by the Punxsutawney Area School Board on Monday evening designated HHSDR's Option 3A as the one the board will focus on moving forward. The vote came after months of discussion on various options and school closings and presentations before the board and the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do you think President Trump is doing?
|Sun
|V8 BIG BLOCK
|10
|Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house
|May 25
|Peppy
|6
|Places to work
|May 22
|Bert
|6
|Review: Punxsy Ob-Gyn - Kanwal S Khan MD (Jun '11)
|May 19
|Hate this doctor
|44
|Trooper Bradley Wilson to Receive PSP Purple He... (Sep '14)
|May 16
|Police
|6
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Apr '17
|Bincat
|24
|Post Office
|Mar '17
|Bincat
|3
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC