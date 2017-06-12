Consolidation inches closer as board ...

Consolidation inches closer as board chooses Option 3A

Consolidation plans are one step closer after a vote taken by the Punxsutawney Area School Board on Monday evening designated HHSDR's Option 3A as the one the board will focus on moving forward. The vote came after months of discussion on various options and school closings and presentations before the board and the community.

