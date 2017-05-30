Con-'grad'-ulations - PAHS Class of 2017

Con-'grad'-ulations - PAHS Class of 2017

It was a sea of red on the stage in the Punxsutawney Area High School auditorium on Friday, as members of the Class of 2017 received their diplomas and made their graduation official. Class President Lucas Ambler receives his diploma from PAHS principal Jeff Long as Guidance Counselor Amy Hand and Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesniewski join members of the senior class in a round of applause.

