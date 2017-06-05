Camp Friendship: Giving those with disabilities a summer of fun
Camp Friendship will again open its doors for children in the Clearfield and Jefferson County school systems who participate in special education classes. Camp Friendship will again open its doors for children in the Clearfield and Jefferson County school systems who participate in special education classes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do you think President Trump is doing?
|20 hr
|V8 BIG BLOCK
|10
|Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house
|May 25
|Peppy
|6
|Places to work
|May 22
|Bert
|6
|Review: Punxsy Ob-Gyn - Kanwal S Khan MD (Jun '11)
|May 19
|Hate this doctor
|44
|Trooper Bradley Wilson to Receive PSP Purple He... (Sep '14)
|May 16
|Police
|6
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Apr '17
|Bincat
|24
|Post Office
|Mar '17
|Bincat
|3
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC