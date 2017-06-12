Big Run man arrested, charged in assa...

Big Run man arrested, charged in assault of minor

Punxsutawney Borough Police reported Thursday the arrest of Benjamin Thomas Long, 21, of Big Run, on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to an incident of statutory sexual assault. The charges were filed with District Judge Douglas Chambers' office in Punxsutawney.

