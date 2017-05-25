Seniors recognized at Class Night

Seniors recognized at Class Night

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Spirit

Down to the single digits in days until graduation, members of the Punxsutawney Area High School Class of 2017 gathered for Class Night, an evening full of recognition and awards. Announced at the event were the Class of 2017's third honor student, salutatorian and valedictorian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punxsutawney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house 23 hr Peppy 6
Places to work May 22 Bert 6
Review: Punxsy Ob-Gyn - Kanwal S Khan MD (Jun '11) May 19 Hate this doctor 44
News Trooper Bradley Wilson to Receive PSP Purple He... (Sep '14) May 16 Police 6
New places in punxsy (Jan '14) Apr '17 Bincat 24
Post Office Mar '17 Bincat 3
Looking for wheelchair cheap Mar '17 Help 1
See all Punxsutawney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punxsutawney Forum Now

Punxsutawney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punxsutawney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Punxsutawney, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,102 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC