Rotary honors NHS members, inductees

The Punxsutawney Rotary Club sponsored a spring banquet to honor the PAHS National Honor Society on Thursday. Members of the Class of 2017, along with their advisors and Rotarians, include NHS members Kimberlee Shoemaker, Anna Heitzenrater, Donna Jean Roberts and Danielle Bowser, Rotary President Tammy Carulli, NHS members Brady Young, Hanna Ebel, Laura Keller, Katelyn Perry, Maggie Prutznal and Allison Ishman, Rotary District Governor Tom Chelgren, Rotarian and PAHS Principal Jeff Long, Rotarian and PAHS Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, NHS member Alex Eberhart, NHS advisor and mathematics teacher Russ Bishop and NHS members Blake Bizousky, Lucas Burkett and Ryan Young.

