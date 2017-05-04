Rotary honors NHS members, inductees

Rotary honors NHS members, inductees

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Spirit

The Punxsutawney Rotary Club sponsored a spring banquet to honor the PAHS National Honor Society on Thursday. Members of the Class of 2017, along with their advisors and Rotarians, include NHS members Kimberlee Shoemaker, Anna Heitzenrater, Donna Jean Roberts and Danielle Bowser, Rotary President Tammy Carulli, NHS members Brady Young, Hanna Ebel, Laura Keller, Katelyn Perry, Maggie Prutznal and Allison Ishman, Rotary District Governor Tom Chelgren, Rotarian and PAHS Principal Jeff Long, Rotarian and PAHS Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, NHS member Alex Eberhart, NHS advisor and mathematics teacher Russ Bishop and NHS members Blake Bizousky, Lucas Burkett and Ryan Young.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punxsutawney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Places to work Apr 29 Venus 1
News Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house Apr 19 Groundhog Guss 5
New places in punxsy (Jan '14) Apr 5 Bincat 24
Post Office Mar '17 Bincat 3
Looking for wheelchair cheap Mar '17 Help 1
Punxsy Tennis court problem! Mar '17 username 1
Looking for info. Feb '17 Tracker 3
See all Punxsutawney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punxsutawney Forum Now

Punxsutawney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punxsutawney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Punxsutawney, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,467 • Total comments across all topics: 280,777,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC