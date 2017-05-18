Rotary District 7280 storms Punxsutawney

Rotary District 7280 storms Punxsutawney

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Spirit

As you're reading this, hundreds of out-of-town Rotarians are flocking to Punxsutawney for the 2017 annual Rotary District 7280 Conference. This year's conference - the first ever to be hosted by the Punxsutawney Rotary Club - kicks off this morning at the regional campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and is scheduled to wrap up Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punxsutawney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trooper Bradley Wilson to Receive PSP Purple He... (Sep '14) Tue Police 6
Places to work May 9 MsObvious 3
News Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house Apr 19 Groundhog Guss 5
New places in punxsy (Jan '14) Apr '17 Bincat 24
Post Office Mar '17 Bincat 3
Looking for wheelchair cheap Mar '17 Help 1
Punxsy Tennis court problem! Mar '17 username 1
See all Punxsutawney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punxsutawney Forum Now

Punxsutawney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punxsutawney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Punxsutawney, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,171 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC