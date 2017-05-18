Rotary District 7280 storms Punxsutawney

As you're reading this, hundreds of out-of-town Rotarians are flocking to Punxsutawney for the 2017 annual Rotary District 7280 Conference. This year's conference - the first ever to be hosted by the Punxsutawney Rotary Club - kicks off this morning at the regional campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and is scheduled to wrap up Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.