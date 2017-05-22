Punxsutawney PSP is "Actively" Seeking Wanted Male in Canoe Twp.
State police have identified the male as Randy Ray Shank Jr. He reportedly fled from parole officers at 188 Dug. Hill Rd., in Canoe Township in Indiana County.
