PSP-Punxsy seeking suspect in electronics heist

Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police are seeking a suspect in an incident involving retail theft that occurred between 1 and 2:30 a.m. May 4 at the Punxsutawney Wal-Mart on Route 119 in Young Township. The actor is alleged to have stolen approximately $2,846 worth of electronics.

