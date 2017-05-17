Penn State Baseball Rallies Past Vill...

Penn State Baseball Rallies Past Villanova 11-5

Penn State baseball exploded for nine unanswered runs Tuesday evening at Medlar Field, including a seven-run bottom of the eighth, to blow by Villanova 11-5. In their final non-conference game of the regular season, Rob Cooper's Nittany Lions awakened the bats with 15 hits.

